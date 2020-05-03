Man shot dead in Pico Rivera – Up News Info Los Angeles

PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) – A man was shot dead on Saturday afternoon in front of a shopping center in Pico Rivera.

The shooting was reported at 2:24 p.m. on Whittier Boulevard and Acacia Avenue, according to the Pico Rivera Sheriff's Department.

The victim, who has not been identified, appears to have been shot in the street and then stumbled into the mall parking lot before being rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries.

It is unclear in which shopping mall this occurred.

No suspicious information was provided.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)