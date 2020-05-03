Man faces murder charges after stabbing Friday night in Westminster garage

%MINIFYHTML580db69e5c8d6ef04ddc13bf6243bfff14%

Westminster police arrested a 36-year-old man and charged him with murder after a fatal stabbing Friday night in a garage, an agency investigator said Sunday.

Police arrested Wesley Lougee and charged him with murder after learning that Lougee and the victim were in the garage of a house when the stabbing occurred, Westminster Police investigator Luis López said. Lougee then ran out of the scene, Lopez said.

When police were dispatched to the home on Friday around 7:30 p.m., in the 10300 block of 107th Circle, they found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. Police tried to revive him until paramedics arrived. Paramedics took him to a hospital but he died.

The police caught his suspect in a few minutes. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is expected to release the victim's identity after notifying relatives.