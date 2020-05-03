Man charged with trying to start wildfire in South Pasadena – Up News Info Los Angeles

PASADENA (CBSLA) – A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of arson in South Pasadena.

A resident reported seeing Jesus Vargas, 34, at approximately 1 a.m. in the 300 block of San Pascual Avenue trying to start a fire in the brush, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the scenes of three other fires that reported burns between 300 and 500 blocks from Arroyo Drive while authorities were at the scene of the initial incident.

Vargas is also suspected of causing those fires, the South Pasadena sergeant said. Robert Bartl.

The vegetation was burned but the structures were not affected.

The suspect was booked into the county jail on arson charges.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents should contact South Pasadena Police at 626-403-7270 or San Marino Fire Department Arson Investigator Jason Sutliff at 626-300-0735.

