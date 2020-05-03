Magnus Carlsen finds the strength of the champion who could prolong his peak, define his 30 years

There are two stages in legendary teams and player experience in sports: the championship success span in which opponents are easily eliminated, followed by the desperate fight to stay on top as long as possible.

Magnus Carlsen, the world champion since 2013, feels that his switch between phases will come sometime in the next decade. He will be 30 years old in November. He believes that the youth of the game make him win in mental speed. For now, his experience keeps him one step ahead of the field.

Despite looking vulnerable in the past two weeks at the Magnus Carlsen Invitational tournament he organized to add to the competitive chess board in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Norwegian won his championship matchup against Hikaru Nakamura on Sunday. He defeated five of the top six 20 players he faced in the competition. His only defeat occurred at the end of the stage of all against all with his advance to the semifinals already assured.

Carlsen's performance in the tournament, in particular his impressive semifinal victory behind Ding Liren, exemplified the traits he will need to consistently demonstrate to prolong his chess peak. He may not be untouchable for much longer, but if he responds to punches with composure and toughness at the champion level, he could continue to beat the challengers to their position for the foreseeable future.

"It is becoming more difficult to be relevant," Carlsen said in an interview with Sporting News after beating Ding on Saturday. "At some point, I'll be outplayed. There's no question about it. I'm just trying to delay it as long as I can."

Carlsen entered the Invitational having just been overtaken by 16-year-old Alireza Firouzja, a long-term emerging threat, in the Banter Blitz Cup final.

Tied with Ding in the semifinals, he appeared on the brink of defeat and consecutive disappointments in the tournament until a late error by his opponent gave him a chance to return. When he achieved victory, he raised his fists and smiled. He said he felt additional satisfaction in successfully overcoming the kind of pressure he doesn't get often.

It is a territory that you will probably get used to soon.

"I'm not old yet, I should still be at my best," said Carlsen. "But I do feel that some of the young people are a little faster than me. It bothers you. It reminds me that I am very, very human. I don't like that."