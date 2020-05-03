Love & Hiphop The mother of J-Boog & # 39; s Babys – & # 39; I don't like black people & # 39;! (Watch)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo
Ad nordvpn

Love & Hip Hop star J-Boog is going viral this morning on social media. This is because her baby's mother claims she "doesn't like,quot; black people, MTO News has been excited.

The lifelong girlfriend of the reality star turned to social media to explain her feelings about the race. Fans were a little surprised by her enemies of blacks, given that she appears to be phenotypically black.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here