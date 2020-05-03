Los Angeles police officer injures partner in off-duty shooting

BARSTOW, California (AP) – A Los Angeles Police Department official was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of shooting and injuring a fellow LAPD officer while out of service in a Southern California recreational area, police said. authorities.

Agents responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the desert south of Barstow, said the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

They found a 48-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to the statement. The man, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, was airlifted to a hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive, sheriff's officials said in a statement.

Agents arrested Ishmail Tamayo, from Ontario, on suspicion of attempted murder. Tamayo, 44, is a Los Angeles police officer, the LAPD said in a statement.

It was not known if Tamayo had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The shooting victim and a third off-duty officer Tamayo were camping and firing firearms in the off-highway vehicle area of ​​Stoddard Wells, about 120 miles (194 km) northeast of downtown Los Angeles, according to the sheriff's statement. Offering miles of off-road trails on the property of the Federal Office of Land Management, Stoddard Wells is open during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a telephone recording in a number posted on the site.

The three men are friends, authorities said, and it is unclear why or how the victim was shot. The third man was not injured.

Los Angeles officials were cooperating with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, which is leading the investigation, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said.

"The events that culminated overnight in the serious injury of our off-duty officer, apparently at the hands of another member of this Department, concern me greatly," Moore said in a statement. "I spoke earlier this morning with San Bernardino Sheriff John McMahon, pledging our full support for his criminal investigation. I am thankful that our wounded officer is in stable condition and is expected to survive. I am committed to determining what and how this happened. "

Tamayo was in possession of a firearm when he was arrested without incident, according to the LAPD statement.

Los Angeles police have opened an internal investigation into the incident.

"Officer Tamayo has been relieved of his police powers pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigation," the LAPD statement said.