Los Angeles police officer arrested on suspicion of attempted murder by shooting at partner while camping – Up News Info Los Angeles

APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA) – Authorities say an off-duty officer from the Los Angeles Police Department was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the shooting of a fellow officer.

Ishmail Tamayo, 44, of Ontario, was detained without incident. It has been booked at the High Desert Detention Center.

Tamayo is charged with shooting another off-duty Los Angeles police officer, described as a 48-year-old man, in the upper body in an off-road area in San Bernardino County known as Stoddard Wells.

It was there that authorities say Tamayo and two others, all of whom work for the LAPD, were camping and shooting weapons. For unknown reasons, police say Tamayo shot the victim, who was flown to a trauma center. It is expected to survive.

“The events that culminated in the serious injury of our off-duty officer during the night, apparently at the hands of another member of this Department, concern me greatly. I spoke earlier this morning with San Bernardino Sheriff John McMahon, pledging our full support for his criminal investigation. I am thankful that our wounded officer is in stable condition and is expected to survive. I am committed to determining what and how this happened, ”said LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore.

An investigation continues. Anyone with more information was asked to call Det. Josh Guerry at (909) 387-3589.

The Los Angeles Police Department says Tamayo has been relieved of his police powers pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigation.