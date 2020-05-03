Los Angeles County Coronavirus Deaths, Cases Continue to Rise, – Up News Info

The Los Angeles County Health Department has confirmed 21 new COVID-19 related deaths and 781 new cases of the disease in the county.

In general, there are now A total of 25,662 cases in all areas of Los Angeles County and a total of 1,229 deaths. For this weekend alone, that means 59 more people died, adding up to Saturday's total. 691 new cases were also announced yesterday.

Los Angeles County continues to account for about half of all cases and deaths statewide. Sacramento officials reported Saturday that the state had 52,197 cases and 2,171 deaths.