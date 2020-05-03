Los Angeles County announces 21 new COVID-19 related deaths – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Public health officials announced 21 new deaths in Los Angeles County related to COVID-19 and say an additional 781 new cases have been identified.

Of the deceased, 15 were over the age of 65 and 11 had underlying health problems, according to authorities.

Across Los Angeles County, there have been 25,662 positive cases of COVID-19 and a total of 1,229 deaths. The vast majority of people who have died have had underlying health problems.

"The people lost to COVID-19 are mourned for all of us in Los Angeles County, and for their loved ones, we wish them peace and healing," said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

“We have all worked together in ways that have saved lives and slowed the spread of COVID-19. As we continue to plan and move toward recovery, we will need to continue to use the best tools available to us, which include isolating yourself at home if you are ill, quarantining for 14 days if you are in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person, always physical distance, use cloth covers for the face when in contact with others and wash your hands frequently, "added Ferrer.