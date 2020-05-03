Loren Gray talks about being raped at 12 in an emotional post

The young TikTok star was candid about something awful about what happened when she was just 12 years old. Loren Gray is now 18 years old and decided to talk about being sexually assaulted at the time.

Loren decided to use the platform that made her famous to share this very personal story in order to raise awareness about things that unfortunately happen a lot to children.

According to the teenager, about 5 or 6 years ago, she was sexually assaulted at the age of just 12 years and it seems that she is finally ready to speak publicly about it.

Along with a photo of her back then, Loren wrote: ‘This is me, over 5 years ago, not long before I turned 13. Right now, my innocence was stolen from the cellar of someone I trusted. I told only one person and to this day she is still my best friend. We cried together in my bathroom for hours. "

‘It took me 2 months to finally tell my parents. I felt dirty, hopeless, broken, and worthless. I was confused and scared. I felt it was my fault, "he continued to recall.

The long letter continued with the 18-year-old explaining that she began receiving homeschooling because of those feelings, but also "began making videos to pass the time and alleviate some of the loneliness and isolation she had felt."

And while she was still struggling, knowing that people watched her videos made her feel like many cared.

However, there were also petty comments, some embarrassing her and others even asking her if she was a virgin!

Those always felt like "too much,quot; and was afraid to talk about what happened to her for fear of being perceived differently.

Ad %MINIFYHTML49f2f9e384f5285bf908fb990cbccf5a25% %MINIFYHTML49f2f9e384f5285bf908fb990cbccf5a25%

In the meantime, however, she has realized that her past does not define her, nor was it her fault, and she had found the strength to share her story with the world in the hope that it will help at least one person!



Post views:

2