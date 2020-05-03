Local sports podcast dream realized for Livonia Otto – Up News Info Detroit

With sports closing across the country, the entire industry faces new challenges that impact every person in organizing a team.

With each game canceled or season paused, the team's announcers, scouts, coaches and athletes have been forced to adjust both what they do and how they do their job, something Livonia resident Jeremy Otto is exploring with a new podcast called In the Absence of Sports.

Otto, a Madonna graduate, is the game-by-game television presenter for the University of Detroit Mercy men's basketball team when sports are in session. He also plays play-by-play for the Catholic League soccer games and Michigan Stars soccer (a professional NISA league team that would start its first season this year).

Starting a podcast had been his goal for a while, but until now he never felt like he had enough time to dedicate it properly. With the games, and in turn, his jobs canceled, Otto quickly decided to make a move.

On March 16, just a few days after the high-profile sporting events began to cancel, he contacted a friend for help with a voiceover and went to work booking guests. His idea was to tell the stories about how the coronavirus was affecting people in the sports industry.

"The content out there, apparently, is negative right now," Otto said. "Obviously, we addressed some issues on the podcast that are not the most positive ever in terms of talking about the canceled and paused seasons, but I am also trying to bring up some good stories and look for some guests who have positive things to say as well."

For his first episode, Otto contacted Detroit Tigers radio host Dan Dickerson, with whom he worked when interned several years ago in the team's broadcast booth. Dickerson did it, and the podcast was on.

"I have had a very good relationship with Dan," said Otto. “I consider him a friend right now more than a colleague. He has been very helpful in terms of mentoring me. He is my choice if I have questions about how I should handle this situation, I often send him tape and he breaks it down for me, the good and the ugly in terms of what he thinks. It's been incredible for my career. "

Starting Monday, Otto released 10 episodes of the podcast, each about 25-35 minutes long. His guest list is impressive, with interviews with Fox Sports presenter Gus Johnson, New York City ABC7 sports journalist Ryan Field, Kansas basketball presenter Brian Hanni, Emily Waldon of The Athletic, an explorer of the Texas Rangers organization, former Michigan basketball player Jordan Morgan, recruiting insider Allen Trieu and more.

The podcast is available on SoundCloud and Apple Podcasts, and can be found by searching In the Ausence of Sports. You can also connect with Otto and the program on Facebook and Twitter (@jeremyottopxp).

"The most important thing at the beginning was creating content for a crop of people in the sports world who crave it," said Otto. "With everything on hold, this should be a time when sports should be at their peak."

Contact reporter Andrew Vailliencourt at [email protected] or 810-923-0659. Follow him on Twitter @AndrewVcourt.

