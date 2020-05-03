Live broadcast: Rockies vs. Phillies at MLB The Show 20, May 3, 2020

With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here at Up News Info we take a look at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. We will have a story for every game he had scheduled until real life baseball returns. Here's a look at the Rockies' virtual preseason preview. Entering Sunday's game, the Rockies were 21-10.

PHILADELPHIA – The Rockies will face the Phillies in the third of their three-game series on Sunday. The live broadcast will begin at 3 p.m. MOUNTAIN.

Mobile users, if you can't see the live stream, tap here.

