Little House On The Prairie Twitter Trends For The Second Time In A Week, Fans Praise Michael Landon For His Progressive Version Of Racism

For the second time in a week, the NBC drama Little house on the meadow , Which has not been online for almost four decades, became a trending topic on Twitter. The beloved drama's name, along with creator and star Michael Landon (who died of cancer in 1991) and Todd Bridges, who played the character of Solomon, came into vogue over the weekend after a fan noticed how far in advance in time the program really was.

Little house on the meadow It was developed between 1974 and 1983, and was based on the popular children's book series written by Laura Ingalls Wilder. She told the story of her family's struggles with border life in the late 19th century.

"Would you rather be black and live to be 100, or white and live to be 50?"

This series of scenes from Little House on the Prairie is the reason @ToddBridges and #Miguel Landon is in fashion. Amazing. This program was on television from 1974 to 1983. (For added context, # Estate it came out in 1977.) https://t.co/lk4QHrNVmS – Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) May 3, 2020

In season 3 episode 18 titled "The Wisdom of Solomon," which first aired on February 28, 1977, it tells the story of a boy named Solomon Henry (Bridges, 11, as a guest star) who He is the son of former slaves who became sharecroppers in Mississippi. He flees to the city of Walnut Grove, Minnesota, after his father's death, and takes refuge with Charles Ingalls (Landon) and his family.

In fact, Solomon offers to sell himself to the Ingalls' family in exchange for an education. Ingalls offers him room and board and enrolls him at the local school. During a task that asks children to share things they don't like, Solomon says he doesn't like being black.

Charles finally makes Solomon confess why he ran away from home, and the young man tells him that he is tired of everyone treating him differently because he is black. He says the color of his father's skin is what led him to die young, and he wants a different fate.

I loved this show. Michael Landon was not afraid to go on. I admired that of him. Great loss when he died of cancer. I think I'll take the time to sit down and watch the replays. Thanks for sharing the clip. I had forgotten how good Todd Bridges was in this role. – highdesertresists (@ highdesertresi1) May 3, 2020

The episode, which takes place in the 1880s, uses terms that are not politically correct, but Charles convinces Solomon that he should be proud of who he is and return home to his family.

However, before the happy ending, young Solomon asks Charles, "Would you rather be black and live to be 100, or white and live to be 50?"

Solomon ends up teaching Charles a powerful lesson, and one Twitter was so surprised by Landon's progressive handling of the subject of racism and white privilege that they shared a clip from the episode. Landon not only created and starred in the series, but also wrote and directed multiple episodes.

I can't believe that a television show in the 1980s addressed racism so brutally and honestly. Proper use of the word N. Wow. I prop a very young @ToddBridges 4 playing those scenes very well. Supports2the late Michael Landon, too. He probably wrote / directed that episode. Look at this video. It is powerful. https://t.co/HEGb5DWL99 – Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) May 1, 2020

"Congratulations to Michael Landon, writer, executive producer and director, he tried to clarify a topic that many would not touch on the day," wrote one fan, while another added: "If you wonder who Todd Bridges is and why he is fashionable Check out this classic clip from his childhood acting days. POWERFUL. "

Earlier this week, Little house on the meadow It was trending on Twitter due to the "Quarantine,quot; and "Plague,quot; episodes, which felt eerily similar to the current pandemic despite airing more than 40 years ago.

Ad

The nine seasons of Little house on the meadow They are available on Amazon Prime.



Post views:

0 0