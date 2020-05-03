Lili Reinhart criticizes "cancel culture,quot; and defends boyfriend Cole Sprouse from all those who hate "viles,quot; #ColeSprouseIsOver Trend on Twitter!

Twitter tried to cancel Cole Sprouse, the hashtag & # 39; # colesprouseisover & # 39; achieving trend on the social media page! However, his girlfriend and Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart was quick to fend off "vile,quot; enemies.

It was also the way the actress criticized the entire cancellation trend, her message was also a PSA against her!

In a series of tweets that have been removed in the meantime, Lili made it very clear that she would like people to stop with the "#colesprouseisoverparty,quot; tweets!

She also emphasized how sick and tired she was of the entire "cancellation culture."

‘Twitter is such a vile place. It's so easy to say s ** t behind your damn phone, right? That's why people keep their relationships private … that's why people don't have social media … because of this bullying. I don't tolerate any of that. Intimidate? Sure well. But attacking someone for no reason, just for the sake of a Twitter trend? Please…. reevaluate yourself and your ego before posting another tweet in the abyss, "he wrote.

And that was not all! Reinhart emphasized that people really should stop with cancellation parties, too!

After all, sometimes they just pop out of nowhere for no reason, as happened to their man, Cole Sprouse.

‘It's easy to criticize someone and cast hate because it makes you feel like you have some kind of power over them. The truth is … you don't. Saying that you hate someone or that you don't like them does not give you power over them. Do you need to tweet about someone you don't know to feel like you have something in your life? That's sad. It's really very sad. "

The Riverdale actress went on to tell haters that attacking people online will never help them feel validated as they would like.

Instead, he encouraged them to "be better,quot; and do something "useful in (their) time."



