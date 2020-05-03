Lil Dicky on wearing a "man thong,quot; for Dave's sex scenes

While filming his hit series FXX Dave Lil dicky he had to make elaborate efforts to protect his soldiers from public view.
In the series Dave Burd He plays a quasi-version of himself, Dave, who is rising to stardom as rapper Lil Dicky. Throughout the series, Burd splashed hilariously awkward sex scenes and vivid details about her Complicated relationship with your real life genitalia. In an extensive interview with Morning pop Victor CruzBurd explained what it was like to get naked on the set.
"It's kind of weird," said Burd. "In between shots you will walk for coffee and I have to wear it like a men's strap, a men's colored strap that then comes out of the CGI. And everyone can see my acne on my back. This thing, it's like if your genitals were put in this bag that can sometimes start slightly … "
"Oh my gosh," Cruz interrupted. "Is there a little overflow sometimes?"
"There is a bit of an overflow," Burd explained. "But more like how it sticks to your skin, it's hard to explain unless you see this real thing. It's attached to your body and sometimes it starts not to stick a bit and you're panicking, because the last thing I want is real images. of my penis in the archive. "
Burd also discussed what it was like to work with some of Hollywood's biggest names, including his character's encounter with Kourtney Kardashian in one of Justin BieberHouse parties.
"She's like the kindest," Burd said of the keeping up with the Kardashians star. "All that family, everyone I have met is, like, super nice. I think she was really excited to do something that wasn't just that the camera was following reality, it was acting. It was a cool and different environment for her. I couldn't tell you enough good things about her. I think she really enjoyed it. "
As for Justin Bieber, the singer made a cameo in Dave—And Lil Dicky appeared on Bieber's 2020 album Changes"But there is no confirmation that Bieber appears on Dicky's new album." However, that does not mean it is impossible.
"He's not in the next one yet, but 'never say never' as Justin would say," Burd said. "I think I'm about three-quarters of the way finished. It's like the show in the sense that there are so many different kinds of songs, where the show has so many different kinds of episodes and vibes. Some songs are really funny and absurd, some songs that I'm trying to rap very well and some songs are emotional and serious. "
To get a fix on Justin, Kourtney and Dicky, go through season one of Dave on FXX or Hulu now.