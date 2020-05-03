Lil Dicky on wearing a "man thong,quot; for Dave's sex scenes

While filming his hit series FXX Dave Lil dicky he had to make elaborate efforts to protect his soldiers from public view.

In the series Dave Burd He plays a quasi-version of himself, Dave, who is rising to stardom as rapper Lil Dicky. Throughout the series, Burd splashed hilariously awkward sex scenes and vivid details about her Complicated relationship with your real life genitalia. In an extensive interview with Morning pop Victor CruzBurd explained what it was like to get naked on the set.

"It's kind of weird," said Burd. "In between shots you will walk for coffee and I have to wear it like a men's strap, a men's colored strap that then comes out of the CGI. And everyone can see my acne on my back. This thing, it's like if your genitals were put in this bag that can sometimes start slightly … "

"Oh my gosh," Cruz interrupted. "Is there a little overflow sometimes?"

"There is a bit of an overflow," Burd explained. "But more like how it sticks to your skin, it's hard to explain unless you see this real thing. It's attached to your body and sometimes it starts not to stick a bit and you're panicking, because the last thing I want is real images. of my penis in the archive. "