Lil & # 39; Dicky reveals what it was like to work with Kourtney Kardashian in his new series Dave

While filming Lil ’Dicky's new series for FXX, DaveDavid Burd had to work hard to avoid showing his genitals to the world. ME! Online recently picked up in an interview with David Burd on Morning pop with Victor Cruz.

Burd explained to the host what it was like to take off all his clothes on the set. Fans of the hit TV show know that Burd loves to add awkward sex scenes and they also demonstrate the strange relationship he has with his own genitals.

When asked what it was like to get naked, Burd explained, "It's kind of weird." According to Burd, between takes when he was going to have a coffee or something to drink, he had to wear a skin-colored thong that had to be edited through CGI.

See this post on Instagram This photo was captured during the first day of shooting the first season. If I am overwhelmed, it is because I was. I've never written a script before. In fact, I downloaded script writing software for the first time to write this season. I had never acted before. Never executive produced before. I've never done anything more than make rap songs and videos. But many people believed in me. Many of you have done so since the beginning of my career. I realized that it was not just about my music, you really liked it and believed in me. Like a person. So, I was lucky that Fx believed in me too. And then an amazing group of writers, a cast and crew … who came to work every day on a show created by a guy who had never worked in the media before, but who demanded to be treated and approached as if he were the most important job. from their careers And somehow they all cared as much as I did. They believed it was going to be special. I don't know why, but they did. Let me be an excellent example when I say that things are totally possible in life. He had no legitimate reason to believe that he could be a successful rapper. But I believed, and then I became that. He had no real reason to believe that he could make a great television show without any experience. But I believed, and I think we made it. What was always driving me, and remains to this day: "what if I'm right …?" I could never allow myself to know that answer. So I did my best to find out … And I'm so relieved that I did. Because it was fucking good! What outlandish things to believe! I did it!!!! No matter what you're interested in pursuing, do yourself a favor and find out if you're also right. And even if you are not, you will never blame yourself for being wrong. Because you did your best and that's all you can do. And that's peace of mind from what I can tell. What the hell am I chattering about? I am honestly so privileged that this post is probably annoying and somewhat troublesome in a way that is beyond my understanding. But go see the end. I feel that my entire career has been developing, not just the season. And I gave it my all. Dave love A post shared by Lil Dicky (@lildickygram) on May 1, 2020 at 10:29 a.m. PDT

David joked that part of the problem was "overflow," in other words, the fact that parts of his genitals were slipping out of his underwear. David said the last thing he wanted was to have his private parts somewhere in the studio's archive.

In the same interview, the Professional rapper He explained what it was like to work with Kourtney Kardashian. At one of Justin Bieber's house parties, the character of David Burd meets the reality star. David said Kourtney was one of the "kindest,quot; people he had ever met.

David praised the Kar-Jenner clan, claiming that each member was incredibly nice. Additionally, Dave explained that he believes Kourtney was happy to be doing something outside of the reality show for a change. He thinks she enjoyed it.

Regarding Justin Bieber's appearance on the series, David Burd explained that Justin could appear on his next album, but such an effort has yet to be planned. In other words, Justin is not at it right now.

According to Burd, the album features a wealth of emotions and styles. On some tracks, it is emotional and serious; others are fun and some show their rap skills.



