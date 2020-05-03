'Let's graduate together: America honors 2020 high school class' to hit Up News Info on May 16 – Up News Info

LOS ANGELES – XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation and The Entertainment Industry Foundation have announced that they will unite to pay tribute to the Class of 2020 in a special hour-long multimedia event, Graduating together: America honors 2020 high school class, Saturday, May 16 (8 PM ET / PT, 7 PM CT). LeBron James, Bad Bunny, Charli D & # 39; Amelio, Dixie D & # 39; Amelio, Chika, YBN Cordae, Loren Gray, HER, the Jonas Brothers, Brandan Bmike Odums, Ben Platt, Henry Platt, Jonah Platt, Megan Rapinoe, Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Malala Yousafzai and many more will participate in #GraduateTogether.

As the coronavirus has caused the cancellation of high school graduation ceremonies, some of the nation's largest media companies will honor the more than 3 million high school students across the country with a cheery tribute to the Class of 2020. Up News Info, ABC, FOX, and NBC will simultaneously stream the special alongside major entertainment, social media, and streaming platforms, including complex networks, the Facebook app, Instagram, PeopleTV, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube, which will create dynamic experiences. for each of its unique audiences.

“We learned early in our work with students and families in Akron that education is much more than academic. It is a shared experience, a journey in which we are all together: students, parents, educators, community members and all those around them. Now that that is not possible, we have been working to find ways to help families through this really difficult time, "said LeBron James." These students have worked incredibly hard for this and there is no way we can leave that without being recognized. While this will not be the graduation experience they were supposed to get, we look forward to continuing to give them something special because they deserve it. "

Curated by high school students and educators across the country, with the support of the American Federation of Teachers, this national commercial-free broadcast will include a collection of graduation speeches, celebrity performances, and inspirational vignettes. #GraduateTogether is inviting students, educators, and families to submit their own videos and photos online for inclusion in the broadcast. Additionally, renowned artist JR and his global participatory art project, Inside Out, will invite high school students from around the world to share their portraits to celebrate being part of the Class of 2020 graduates. And because high school graduations they are local, local television stations will. They also have custom getaways to celebrate the accomplishments of high school students in their own communities.

This crisis has created a critical vacuum in the nation's most neglected and challenged communities. Schools play a vital role in all neighborhoods and are often the source of stability in young people's lives, providing education, food and a place to stay safe. Run by the Entertainment Industry Foundation, The LeBron James Family Foundation and its I PROMISE School, and XQ Institute, #GraduateTogether has partnered with DonorsChoose and America & # 39; s Food Fund to help fill this gap. DonorsChoose gives public school teachers working in high-need communities the opportunity to request the materials and resources their students need to continue learning. America’s Food Fund provides funds to hunger relief organizations, ensuring that students who depend on school lunch programs still have safe and consistent access to food during COVID-19.

"Extra We miss you, that's what I hear educators in the United States tell their students over and over again," said Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers. “Our country's teachers and support staff have been at the forefront of keeping students engaged, comforted and supported during this time of incredible turmoil. Educators want their children to be well. And even if we are physically separated, we are eager to celebrate our students' accomplishments together with parents, family members and caregivers as we try to bring this school year to a significant close. We are grateful to all of our teachers and school staff and proud to join us in this effort to bring together education professionals from across the country and honor graduates as they embark on their next journey. ”

Graduating together: America honors 2020 high school class will air without commercials on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT, 7:00 p.m. CT on ABC, Up News Info, FOX and NBC. Check your local listings for more information.