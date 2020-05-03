Leslie Jordan shares strange story about Lady Gaga on the set of AHS

Leslie Jordan he's on it again.

The 65-year-old man is sharing a hilarious and strange story about his ex American Horror Story: Roanoke co-star Lady Gaga on Instagram during his series "Pillow Talk,quot; on the social media platform.

"Talk about pillows! You know, I can tell you when I met you, in three minutes, how you were raised. When I met Lady Gaga on the set of American Horror … very well raised," begins her first video on Instagram, before of sneezing and having to start again. "Please thank you." Lovely girl. She told me to call her Stephanie.

He then went on to explain a moment on set when the two of them had to film a scene together and was exposed to it. rare approach to filming.

"We had a scene where I was going to blow fairy dust on my face, and then he would knock me down, blind me, chase me, and then he would shoot me, kick me," he explained in the second video. "And then he was supposed to squat down on me and cut me with a knife."