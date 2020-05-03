Leslie Jordan shares strange story about Lady Gaga on the set of AHS

Leslie Jordan he's on it again.
The 65-year-old man is sharing a hilarious and strange story about his ex American Horror Story: Roanoke co-star Lady Gaga on Instagram during his series "Pillow Talk,quot; on the social media platform.
"Talk about pillows! You know, I can tell you when I met you, in three minutes, how you were raised. When I met Lady Gaga on the set of American Horror … very well raised," begins her first video on Instagram, before of sneezing and having to start again. "Please thank you." Lovely girl. She told me to call her Stephanie.
He then went on to explain a moment on set when the two of them had to film a scene together and was exposed to it. rare approach to filming.
"We had a scene where I was going to blow fairy dust on my face, and then he would knock me down, blind me, chase me, and then he would shoot me, kick me," he explained in the second video. "And then he was supposed to squat down on me and cut me with a knife."
In a bizarre turn of events, the actor shared that the pop star "took me into the woods just before filming, and she said, 'You know, I tend to sexualize all my acting partners'."
He continued, "I thought, 'Where is this going?' Well honey, she kicked me around, spun me around, pounced on me and started riding me … I didn't know what I was supposed to do What should I do! I just lay back and thought: 'How do I get into this? Situations? Yikes.'
In April, our favorite social media star spoke to E! Jason Kennedy on Instagram Live about her iconic videos on the platform and how until recently she didn't even know what the words "viral,quot; and "monetize,quot; meant.
Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images / Presley Ann / Getty Images for Haus Laboratories
"I mean, they've contacted me!" he explained to Kennedy. "I said, 'Listen, I just do this for fun, for free. And I have a great job online, you know, Call me kat. I have a great, great, great television series on Fox. I don't need, you know … I'm going to be rich like s – t. "
She joked, "Until the adventure is over … I'm going to do it for fun and for free. After that, woo! All bets are off! I'll be the biggest slut in Hollywood."
