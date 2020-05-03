Leslie Jordan remembers this shocking thing that Lady Gaga did to her on the set of American Horror Story in a new video.

Leslie Jordan has really taken over social media in the midst of the quarantine and the latest video & # 39; Pillow Talk & # 39; shows why! This time, he decided to share a very funny but also quite strange story about Lady Gaga on the set of American Horror Story: Roanoke!

In the first clip posted to her IG account, Leslie begins by saying that: ‘Pillow talk! You know, I can tell you when I find you, in three minutes, how you were raised. When I met Lady Gaga on the set of American Horror … raised beautifully. "Please thanks,quot;. Lovely girl. She told me to call her Stephanie. "

Then, he recalled having to film a scene with the talented singer and actress.

Apparently, that's when she got to know Gaga's very unusual approach to acting!

‘We had a scene where she would dust fairy dust on my face, and then she would knock me down, blind me, chase me, and then roll me, kick me. And then he was supposed to squat on me and cut me with a knife, "he explained how the scene was supposed to go.

However, in a strange turn of events, Gaga apparently took Jordan into the woods before filming and warned him that he always tends to "sexualize,quot; his acting partners!

Then she went on to reveal that "Well, darling, she kicked me, turned me around, and pounced on me and started riding me … I didn't know what I was supposed to do! I just stood there and thought, "How do I get into these situations?" "What a story!"

While it may seem a bit strange and what he did could cross some huge lines, it seems the actor didn't care too much and was excited to share the experience with social media users everywhere. Hopefully!



