Lesley Stahl says she was hospitalized for coronavirus – Up News Info

Lesley Stahl revealed on 60 minutes on Sunday she was hospitalized for coronavirus, having recovered enough to end the transmission and pass on her experience.

"One of the rules of journalism was not to become part of the story," he told viewers. "But instead of covering the pandemic, I was one of the more than one million Americans who were part of it."

She said she was home for two weeks in bed, “weak, fighting pneumonia and really scared, I went to the hospital. I found an overworked, almost overwhelmed staff. Each of them was kind and understanding, gentle and caring from the moment I arrived until the moment days later, when they led me to a group of cheering medical workers. In the face of so much death, they celebrate their triumphs. "

"Tonight we owe them our gratitude, our admiration and, in some cases, our lives."

She noted that a co-worker in 60 minutes tested positive for COVID-19, “while others had almost every symptom you can imagine. Each case is different. "

In March, CBS took extraordinary measures after an outbreak of the virus at its New York transmission facilities, closed its offices, and many employees worked from home.