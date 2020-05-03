NEW YORK – Lesley Stahl, Up News Info News correspondent "60 Minutes," said Sunday that she is finally feeling well after a battle with COVID-19 that left her hospitalized for a week.

Stahl said she was "really scared,quot; after battling coronavirus pneumonia for two weeks at home before going to the hospital.

"One of the rules of journalism is 'don't become part of the story,'" Stahl said at the end of Sunday's broadcast. "But instead of covering the pandemic, I was one of the more than one million Americans who were part of it."

Stahl, 78, is the dean of correspondents for television's best-known news magazine. She joined "60 Minutes,quot; in March 1991, and prior to that she was moderator of the Sunday talk show "Face the Nation,quot; and a Washington correspondent.

She got the first television interview with Donald Trump after he was elected president, and the first with the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, when she became a speaker, both in 2007 and again in 2019.

Stahl said there was a "60 minute,quot; group of employees with the virus. One "had almost no symptoms, while others had almost all the symptoms you can imagine," he said. "Each case is different."

Stahl said she found an overworked and nearly overwhelmed staff when she was hospitalized, but paid tribute to her care, saying she was expelled through a glove of medical workers who cheered for her when she was discharged.

"In the face of so much death, they celebrate their triumphs," he said.

60 minutes he declined to name the hospital involved.

"Thanks to them, like so many other patients, I am fine now," he said. "Tonight, we all owe them our gratitude, our admiration and, in some cases, our lives."

Stahl is arguably the most prominent television journalist to reveal that they had the disease. CNN hosts Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin tested positive, the former continued his primetime show while battling symptoms. ABC host "Good Morning America,quot; ​​George Stephanopoulos had it, but like many infected, he had only mild symptoms.

The virus has infected 3.5 million people and killed more than 246,000 worldwide, including more than 66,000 deaths in the United States, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the numbers are probably higher.