NEW YORK – Lesley Stahl, Up News Info News correspondent "60 Minutes," said Sunday that she is finally feeling well after a battle with COVID-19 that left her hospitalized for a week.

Stahl said she was "really scared,quot; after battling coronavirus pneumonia for two weeks at home before going to the hospital.

"One of the rules of journalism is 'don't become part of the story,'" Stahl said at the end of Sunday's broadcast. "But instead of covering the pandemic, I was one of the more than one million Americans who were part of it."

Stahl, 78, is the dean of correspondents for television's best-known news magazine. She joined "60 Minutes,quot; in March 1991, and prior to that she was moderator of the Sunday talk show "Face the Nation,quot; and a Washington correspondent.

She got the first television interview with Donald Trump after he was elected president, and the first with the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, when she became a speaker, both in 2007 and again in 2019.

Stahl said there was a "60 minute,quot; group of employees with the virus. One "had almost no symptoms, while others had almost all the symptoms you can imagine," he said. "Each case is different."

Stahl said she found an overworked and nearly overwhelmed staff when she was hospitalized, but paid tribute to her care, saying she was expelled through a glove of medical workers who cheered for her when she was discharged.

"In the face of so much death, they celebrate their triumphs," he said.

