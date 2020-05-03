Lea Michele confirms pregnancy, debuts belly

Instagram

The former actress of & # 39; Glee & # 39; She looks radiant as she cradles her baby in a sunny photo after she is rumored to be expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich.

read Michele She has confirmed her pregnancy by posting a photo of her tummy on Instagram.

First "Joy"Star offered a photo of herself over the weekend, May 2, 2020 days after People sources reported that the 33-year-old woman was expecting her first child with her husband. Zandy Reich.

"Very grateful," Lea wrote in the caption of the photo, taken outside in a sun-drenched garden.

<br />

Michele and businessman Reich were married last year 2019.

"They have always wanted to be parents," a source told People.