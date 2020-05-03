Lala Kent Observes Vanderpump Rules From The Beginning For The First Time – Thanks VPR OG

Lala Kent joined the Vanderpump Rules during the fourth season, where it caused trouble in SUR and has been a staple ever since. The reality star says she has never seen the episodes that aired before she was cast in the series.

Lala was due to marry Randall Emmett last month. Due to the global pandemic, he had to change his wedding date to another time.

However, this gave the reality star extra time to catch up on all of his shows, including the one he stars in.

Kent took to Instagram where he showed his followers that he was watching the old episodes of the Vanderpump Rules. A long time ago, when Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor were a slap toxic couple that was heard around the world when Schroeder assaulted Kristen Doute for sleeping with her boyfriend, Lala is finally seeing it all.

The event made her feel grateful to be part of the foundation that built the VPR OG.

Kent shared an old photo of the cast accompanied by a caption that read: ‘I have completed 5 seasons in the Vanderpump Rules. I entered the scene as if I was running s *** – going as far as calling her Lala Rules 🥱 Last night I decided to start watching VPR from the beginning. I've never seen an episode before I joined … I'm on season 1 episode 4 and HOLY S ***! After looking, I felt compelled to pay tribute to the people (including Lisa) who started it all. Thanks for doing such an epic show. Without all of you I would not have had the opportunity to join that chaos. Greetings to the 8-year-old of this show and to the people who went so far. "@Bravotv @evolutionusa. I know my cast can kill me for posting this."

