Lady Gaga once mounted Leslie Jordan in the woods

Lady Gaga Image: Getty Lady Gaga

I would leave Leslie Jordan read me the phone book (we still have those), and then The Cheesecake Factory menu, and then the bottle of Dr. Bronner's I have in my shower, and then the instruction manual for my Instant Pot that I refuse to throw away, and then the two hundred emails in my spam folder, and even after all that, I still don't think I'm tired of hearing him speak. He has the kind of magical ability to make everything that comes out of his mouth sound like something I need to hear, and fortunately, quite often, it actually is.

I like the deeply essential story you told on Instagram yesterday about the time Lady Gaga He rode it in the woods. It is my oxygen.

Jordan and Gaga (who, he said, asked him to simply call her, Stefani), were on set filming one of a thousand seasons of American horror story and they were ready to share a scene together where Gaga, as a kind of sprite, would board him in the woods and then stab him. As you can guess, she was very Lady Gaga on the whole thing.

"She took me into the woods just before we shot, and she said, 'You know, I tend to sexualize all my acting partners,'" Jordan said, "I thought, 'Where is this going ? & # 39; Well, honey, she kicked me, I turned around, pounced and started riding … I didn't know what I was supposed to do! I just stood there and thought, "How do I get in? in this situations?"

This is potentially one of the best stories I've ever heard, and the visual image it draws in my mind is a scene that I hope to visit in a dream sooner rather than later.

If you're so inclined I've included the first part of Jordan's Gaga story here, but you can find pt. 2 on his page, along with a story about Cloris Leachman yelling back at him at the Emmy that you certainly don't want to miss. (Just jared)

In the world of monosyllabic lifestyle and wellness brands, there is one that reigns supreme. Goop, the operation started with Gwyneth Paltrow, it has given people more than just jade eggs to put in their vaginas, it has also given us a docuseries for Netflix where Paltrow seems to be standing in a vagina. When you put those two things together, it seems like she has a covered market, and yet new contenders enter the ring all the time.

Not long ago Kourtney Kardashian thrown out Poosh, and now, so as not to be left behind, it seems that Meghan Markle is relaunching The Tig, a lifestyle blog that closed in 2017 before her marriage to Prince harry.

According to the Royally Obsessed podcast, an expert claims that Markle will once again become a wellness influencer as a means of earning money, now that she and Harry are trying to do it on their own.

Honestly, of course, why not, go ahead. I am sure there are dozens of people who would like Markle to tell them how to improve their lives, and I will probably end up as one of them. My only advice is to consider dropping "The" from The Tig. Monosillabism seems crucial to the entire wellness blog, and I just want you to make sure you get it right! (Page six)

I'm putting Padma Lakshmi and Bad bunny in my mood 2020 immediately.