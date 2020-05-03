Kylie Jenner shows off her curvy beach body in eye-catching swimsuit photos

Kylie Jenner flaunts her curvy beach body in revealing swimsuit photos she shared with her 173.2 million Instagram followers. Kylie went viral after taking photos of her without makeup and carrying a bag of potato chips when she went to see a friend who made her way online. Since that event, people have accused the 22-year-old billionaire of organizing photo shoots to remind people that she is truly beautiful. No one doubted her beauty, and many people responded to the photos saying that she looked better as herself. Still, Kylie seems to feel more comfortable with darker skin, an exaggerated lip line, and hairpieces. Like her sisters, Kylie is frequently accused of undergoing plastic surgery to alter her figure, and also, like her sisters, denies being under the knife. Still, Kylie's figure has drastically changed and she continually shows it off in skimpy bikinis on her social media platforms.

In the most recent photos, Kylie Jenner was seen riding a board in a pool. She is wearing a Love Wave bikini. The Nadia bikini top costs about $ 98 and the Campbell bottom costs around $ 75. The bikini features a bright pattern in pastel pink, blue and yellow. Kylie Jenner shared photos of herself in multiple poses, including multiple photos of herself getting up and showing her curvy butt to the camera.

You can see the photos that Kylie Jenner shared with her Instagram followers in the slide player below.

Kylie Jenner, like many other celebrities, may miss out on the days when social estrangement was not the norm and could travel to exotic locations living luxurious life with friends and family on a yacht. Kylie went to the Bahamas shortly before the pandemic and has since been under lockdown at her home.

She shared additional photos of herself sitting on a wooden beach chair while wearing a bikini on Instagram. You can see those photos below.

Are you having difficulties with social distancing and staying at home? Can you relate to Kylie Jenner's caption where she wanted to be on the beach?

