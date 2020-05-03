KUWK: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West "arguing a lot,quot; in quarantine? – Here's the truth after reports of marriage problems!

There have been rumors that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage is not going so well lately. Apparently, the famous couple has been "arguing a lot,quot; in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak quarantine!

It is no secret that the married couple is currently in self-isolation along with their four children, but being constantly together, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, is rumored to have affected their relationship.

However, a new source tells HollywoodLife that they are, in fact, doing "well."

This comes after another source previously claimed through Us Weekly that "Kanye is really getting on Kim's nerves."

But really, the reason Kanye took the kids to his Wyoming home for a while was only as a way to help Kim focus on some of the work stuff she needs to make it happen.

Obviously, no matter how big your house is, quarantining four young children would still make any work from home difficult, as evidenced by the viral video of the hilarious intrusion of the firstborn North in his mother's makeup tutorial.

The new source told HollywoodLife that ‘Kim really needed a break and a little time alone, so Kanye took the kids away. She loves her children very much, but like any mother, she needed some time for herself. Kim needed a break from the kids and all the screaming. He needed a little peace and quiet and a little time alone, but also because he needed to focus on all his law studies, business meetings and decisions, including SKIMS. "

They went on to explain that "it was Kanye's idea to leave. He had work to do and felt he needed peace and quiet, so Kanye took the children. Despite the reports, there are no problems in their marriage. They are solid. They are totally fine and They are doing very well as a couple. They are frustrated to hear otherwise. Like any mother, Kim also needs time for herself. "



