Kristin Cavallari says separated husband Jay Cutler was "controlling and manipulating,quot; during their marriage in new court documents!

Things are getting more and more explosive in Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's divorce drama! New court documents show that the woman accused her ex-husband of being "controlling and manipulative,quot; as she tries to gain legal access to the funds she needs to buy a home, something Jay disagrees with.

The man also accused her of reckless spending and that also refers to her desire to buy a new home.

As a result, Kristin now accused her husband of seven years of being manipulative and controlling of her throughout their marriage!

In a Motion for Partial Distribution document first obtained by HollywoodLife, Kristin requests access to the funds necessary to "buy a residence,quot; that she would not need to share with Jay.

This is actually a response to her prior motion for emergency filed to prevent her from "purchasing additional real property without the consent and approval of the Husband,quot;.

In her own court documents, Kristin went ahead and called her separated husband "controller and manipulator throughout the marriage."

She goes on to claim that he "agreed to (Kristin) buy a house he found, but withheld the funds when (Kristin) did not accept the unfavorable deal (Jay) was proposing."

Apparently, he changed "his position,quot; when it comes to buying 5.5 million homes "multiple times."

Eventually, however, she claims that on April 24, things took a final turn since Jay "objected to her buying the new home."

In addition, his motion indicates that Jay "told him that his attorney was sending a letter to the financial manager telling him not to release the funds."

Kristin also claims that he told her that he would agree on one condition only: if she "accepted his parenting plan,quot;!

Ad %MINIFYHTMLf2adf37cc09262a06b8dab91b4d78a3882% %MINIFYHTMLf2adf37cc09262a06b8dab91b4d78a3882%

Now Kristin is doing everything legally necessary to distance herself from Jay, as she claims that being in the same house with him has caused an "unhealthy environment,quot; for her three children, ages 4, 5 and 7.



Post views:

0 0