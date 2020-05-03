Kourtney Kardashian shares photos of the body of the beach while posing on a paddleboard

Kourtney Kardashian is reminding everyone that 41 is just a number and when it comes to Kardashian's older brother, it doesn't make sense. Kourtney revealed that he doesn't dye his hair and that his raven-black locks are all his. Now she is showing her flawless figure in the photos of the beach body that sees the mother of three children posing alone in a bikini and with her friend. The photos are from Kourtney's trip to Costa Rica and were shared by Splash News. Like many celebrities, Kourtney is reviving a time before the Coronavirus pandemic kept people locked up in their homes. Kourtney has been homeschooling her three children and making the most of social estrangement, but still enjoys sharing her past photos on social media. He has not hidden how difficult it is to distance himself socially from friends and loved ones, but like many others, he is overcoming it.

In the first set of photos Kourtney Kardashian shared, the gorgeous multi-script is seen with her hair pulled back while wearing a gray bikini that features an asymmetric top. She paired the swimsuit with a matching pair of sunglasses and wore multiple ear jewelry that added a decorative touch to her ensemble.

Kourtney has perfect abs and her toned physique was on full display along with her curves. Kourtney is not afraid to show her blemishes and has gone viral multiple times for photographing and showing her stretch marks. You can see the photos that Kourtney Kardashian shared with her 90.9 million Instagram followers in the slide player below.

In the second set of photos that Kourtney shared, you can see how she stands behind her friend and balances on the paddleboard. The couple is having a great time and they are full of smiles. In one of the photos, Kourtney straddles the paddle board and her fabulous figure is even more apparent. The women had a lot of fun and were still laughing when they fell off the board and landed in the water.

You can see those photos below.

What do you think of the latest photos of Kourtney Kardashian? Can you relate to his lost days before the Coronavirus pandemic caused people to distance themselves socially?

Ad %MINIFYHTML3289870acdfe49b6f1006962fd8b816084% %MINIFYHTML3289870acdfe49b6f1006962fd8b816084%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0