Kodak Black's team alleges he was beaten 7 times by handcuffed by 7 guards at the Kentucky jail

The Kodak Black team went to their social media accounts this morning demanding justice for the jailed rapper who they say was beaten while handcuffed by seven guards at the Kentucky penitentiary where he is being held.

His team says they heard about the alleged abuse by Kodak's colleagues in Big Sandy, a federal prison in Marin County, Kentucky.

Kodak was allegedly repeatedly hit in the head with a metal object, according to his team. After the alleged beating, his team says that one of the guards allegedly moved his genitals and said, "You're not that gangster now, you will need bigger balls to survive."

Kodak's attorney has confirmed that he has been notified of the incident and will request a full investigation by the Justice Department and the FBI.

The status of Kodak's condition after the alleged incident was not immediately available.

This is not the first time that Kodak and his team allege mistreatment at the hands of prison staff.

In April, he made a lengthy post about abuse and addressed concerns about the current coronavirus pandemic.

Before being transferred to the Kentucky facility, Kodak also alleged abuse while incarcerated in Miami. He claimed that the staff there was slowly "strategically killing,quot; him.

Like us previously Kodak was reportedly sentenced to 46 months in prison on weapons charges stemming from an arrest in Miami. It will reportedly launch in August 2022.

We will keep you informed about future updates.

