Kodak Black's lawyer calls the brutal beating of the rapper of 7 prison guards & # 39; true injustice & # 39;

Rapper & # 39; Zeze & # 39 ;, who is serving almost four years in prison at Big Sandy, Kentucky maximum prison on federal weapons charges, is said to have been struck in the head with a metal object while handcuffed.

Kodak BlackThe team seeks justice for the rapper's alleged prison abuse. On Sunday, May 3, representatives of the rapper "Zeze" reported that the guards at the Big Sandy maximum prison in Kentucky severely beat the handcuffed MC, causing his lawyer to describe the treatment as "true injustice."

Through Instagram, attorney Bradford Cohen issued a statement of action. "I have requested that Big Sandy keep all the videos and conduct a full investigation," he said. "I also contacted the Justice Department, as I feel that a third-party investigation should be carried out immediately. There are recordings of witnesses who called and stated what happened to Bill."

The lawyer went on to say, "A 22-year-old man serving approximately 2 more years for a nonviolent criminal is in maximum prison. 1,100 miles from his family and lawyers. This is a real injustice." He added: "Not to mention when he was under the influence of an unknown substance during the Miami incident 2 weeks before his sentence in the paperwork case."

On the alleged beating itself, Kodak's team offered details of the incident through social media posts. "We just heard from other inmates at Max. Big Sandy KY Penitentiary. Regarding treatment @kodakblack," they began. "He was unable to call himself, as he is not allowed phone calls or visits for 6 months as punishment for the Miami incident, although that has been the case since September, they refuse to give him credit for that time."

"On Friday night [May 1] he was severely beaten while handcuffed by 7 guards in Big Sandy KY," they continued to share. "They repeatedly hit him on the head with a metal object. Then, after one of the guards shook his genitals and said, 'You're not that gangster now, you will need bigger balls to survive.' We have notified He and his attorney @ lawronin advised that he request a full investigation by @thejusticedept and the FBI. "

This was reportedly not the first time that Kodak received unfair treatment behind bars. In December 2019, the "Tunnel Vision" rhyme claimed to have ended up in a wheelchair after being hit like a dog months earlier.

"I was beaten so brutally that Box was taken to me in a wheelchair," said the Florida rapper at the time. "I have been here for 45 days without the commissary, with stressed hygiene and with psychological medications. Having to mourn the loss of my brother Wrld Juice behind the doors. "

"They were grabbing and hitting me while I was under the influence of this unknown substance that mysteriously did not show up in my urine test and mysteriously the inmate I was struggling with went home the next day," he continued. "I was oblivious to who was repeatedly hitting and grabbing me in the face."

Kodak was sentenced to 46 months in prison with three years of supervised release after reaching an agreement with prosecutors in November 2019 for falsifying information on federal forms to purchase three firearms. The sentence came months after he was arrested before performing at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami. He was slapped with another 12-month prison sentence in March 2020 on weapons charges.