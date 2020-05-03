Kim Kardashian asked not to be judged for her pale hands and now people accuse her of fishing black

So earlier this week, Kim Kardashian posted a makeup tutorial on her Instagram story. Pretty basic, right?

Well, the legend he wrote while applying lip gloss caught people's attention.

Now, at the age of 27, my eyes are no longer what they used to be. But, I can even see that there is quite a noticeable difference between the makeup tone on her face and the skin tone of her hand.

Instagram: Kim Kardashian West

Of course, it is VERY POSSIBLE that Kim has pale hands. After all, people don't go out as much * as they used to.

However, people on Twitter couldn't help but call her for the comment anyway.

I love that Kim Kardashian's new narrative is that she's brunette all over the place, but her hands are so pale!

@AmandaNer @nazmraz I see a black queen being suffocated by a white woman who is out of the box, that's the real problem

@nazmraz Why don't you wear her real skin color instead of getting shades too dark for her? Questions need answers

@reeeeee @fluffyakaraa @ y0meli @JAYVERSACE Also Kim was not called pale. She implies that her hands are not her true complexion when they are. She is fishing black, which is literally her cosplays as a black or brown person. People whose culture has been appropriated several times and from whom they have built a career.

That being said, there were also plenty of others who didn't think the photo was a big deal and that pale hands are just pale hands.

@MizzOneBadAzz @JAYVERSACE Sorry, this is not the black face, it is only called so😂🤷🏼‍♀️ yes, it does not match your hands, but do not make this what it is not

@JAYVERSACE @kingidris_ I think it meant that your hand looks clearer than your face, for example its neat base doesn't match your hand. Calm down, it's not all about race

What you think? Tell us in the comments.

Instagram: Kim Kardashian

