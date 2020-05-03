Kim Kardashian asked not to be judged for her pale hands and now people accuse her of fishing black

So earlier this week, Kim Kardashian posted a makeup tutorial on her Instagram story. Pretty basic, right?
Well, the legend he wrote while applying lip gloss caught people's attention.
Now, at the age of 27, my eyes are no longer what they used to be. But, I can even see that there is quite a noticeable difference between the makeup tone on her face and the skin tone of her hand.
Of course, it is VERY POSSIBLE that Kim has pale hands. After all, people don't go out as much * as they used to.
However, people on Twitter couldn't help but call her for the comment anyway.
That being said, there were also plenty of others who didn't think the photo was a big deal and that pale hands are just pale hands.
What you think? Tell us in the comments.
