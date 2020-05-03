Kim Jong-un is back. What happens to North Korea when it really is gone?

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reappeared dramatically this weekend when he appeared in the North Korean media after three weeks of unexplained absence, cutting the ribbon on a fertilizer factory and keeping quiet the rumors that he was seriously ill.
It seems that Mr. Kim is alive and well after all. On Saturday, North Korean state media released photos and videos of him smiling, chatting and walking before a large crowd at the opening ceremony, which was said to have taken place on Friday.
Such reports are almost impossible to confirm. But after the photos appeared, South Korea, which had repeatedly insisted that "nothing unusual was happening,quot; in the North, issued a strong reprimand about the various news reports suggesting that Kim was in danger.
"Unfounded rumors about North Korea have caused various unnecessary economic, security and social costs and confusion," the South Unification Ministry said in a text message to journalists.
Still, Mr. Kim's reappearance did nothing to explain the three-week absence from public view that led to the rumors, most notably why he missed the important state ceremonies of April 15 for the anniversary of the birth of his grandfather Kim Il-sung, founder of North Korea. .
And speculation about Mr. Kim's well-being, some reports had him in a "vegetative state,quot; after failed cardiac surgery, brought home an alarming fact: that the world just doesn't know what would happen to the North and its nuclear arsenal. . you must die suddenly or become incapacitated.
Unlike his grandfather and father, Kim Jong-il, who spent years preparing their chosen sons as successors, Kim, 36, has no apparent heir. He is said to have three children, all too young to rule; her younger sister Kim Yo-jong has become a trusted aide, but there is skepticism that the elderly generals of the North would respond to a young woman.
"If anything, the past 10 days of frenzied speculation have revealed our weaknesses in intelligence and information about what's going on inside North Korea," said Jean H. Lee, a North Korean expert at the Center. Woodrow Wilson Academic International in Washington. "Anyway, he has refocused our attention on Kim, his health, stability in North Korea and the control of family power."
According to analysts, even the perception of a leadership vacuum in the North could have dangerous consequences. Misinformation could lead to miscalculation or inadvertent escalations by one party or another.
Over the decades, the rulers of the Kim dynasty have often disappeared from sight for weeks or even months at a time. Each absence sparked rumors of a coup, murder, or health crisis, always fueled by a lack of first-hand information about leadership in Pyongyang, the capital.
This time it was no different. Even two recently elected North Korean defectors to the South Parliament, who could be expected to read Pyongyang tea leaves better than most, said they were confident that Kim was dead or seriously ill.
"One thing is clear,quot; said one, Thae Yong-ho, a former diplomat. "You can't stand alone or walk properly."
But its plan to build a "self-sufficient,quot; economy in the face of international sanctions has been ambushed by the coronavirus, which forced North Korea to close its borders. On Saturday, the state news agency said the fertilizer plant opened by Mr. Kim represented a "great victory,quot; against "sanctions and pressure from hostile forces,quot; amid "the global catastrophe caused by the malicious virus,quot; .
North Korea insists that it has had There are no Covid-19 cases, but outside experts fear it may be hiding a significant outbreak. Harry J. Kazianis, senior director of Korean studies at the Center for National Interest in Washington, said the most likely explanation for Mr. Kim's absence was that he was "taking steps to ensure his health or could have been personally impacted by somehow because of the virus. "
One of the most important lessons in recent weeks is that "the world is not prepared for instability in North Korea," said Leif-Eric Easley, professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.
Outside analysts fear that if Kim were to die suddenly, the country's dozens of nuclear devices, as well as chemical and biological weapons, conventional weapons and an army of 1.2 million people, would be at the center of a disorderly competition for power.
"The combination of loose nuclear weapons and political conflict is a nightmare scenario for the world," said Danny Russel, vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute, who dealt with North Korea as director of the National Security Council at the White House and an undersecretary of state for Asia. "Political turmoil could lead a faction or a commander to brandish, or, God forbid, launch a nuclear-armed missile. "
Mr. Russel said that in the event of a leadership fight, Washington's immediate priority would be to ensure "the safety of North Korea's nuclear weapons and materials." But his work would be "hurt by the intelligence community's uncertainty as to his exact whereabouts, something the North Koreans have done their best to hide," he said.
China also fears instability in North Korea, which considers an intermediate state between itself and the US forces in South Korea.
Some analysts think China would step in to secure the North's nuclear facilities and install a new leader of its choice, should the Kim government end. But others are skeptical of its ability to do so, given the deep mistrust that has cast a shadow over the countries' alliance. Furthermore, decades of extreme nationalist indoctrination have left North Koreans wary of any foreign intervention, be they American or Chinese.
The control of the police state over the population has been such that a civil uprising is almost unthinkable in the north. But if that control is loosened during a murky transition period, long-standing complaints against Official corruption and economic hardship could erupt in protests.
Such considerations have long complicated discussions between US and South Korean officials as they struggled to formulate top-secret plans to handle crises in North Korea, including how to prevent North nuclear weapons from falling into the wrong hands.
"With relations between the United States and China at an absolute low point, what happens if the special forces of the United States and China come face to face while trying to take control of a North Korean base?" Mr. Russel asked.
"On the contrary, Washington may suddenly have to contend with a South Korean ally who sees a now or never opportunity to reunify the Korean peninsula and begins a push north despite US objections," he said. . "Is the United States, in that case, giving in and providing air cover and support, or is it going back and running the risk of a military disaster?"
For now, such questions will disappear, until Mr. Kim disappears again.