Kenya Moore looks gorgeous in her white dress for the RHOA virtual meeting

Kenya Moore shared a photo on her social media account flaunting the gorgeous outfit she wore for the RHOA Virtual Meeting. Check out the photo that had his fans in awe below.

Kandi Burrus, Eva Marcile and Cynthia Bailey all jumped into the comment section to show Kenya some love.

Someone said: K Kneeknee Weaks and Pohsh * t can never kill this! 😂 Queen❤️ ’and another follower said:‘ Kenya Moore Hair Care !!!! "Doing a drum dance,quot;.

Speaking of Kenya's line of hair care products, Kenya recently offered its gratitude to everyone who supports it.

Someone said, "Why do they always come for the Queen and then pose as the victim when you bite twice as hard," and another follower posted this: "I always like to look cute when I'm about to read a protected email." ) I know you're going for someone's jugular.

A follower said: ‘You look so pretty! Also during the preview, her lighting is everything ", and someone else wrote:" Yes, yes, yes, yes, the Queen is turning 10 … .10 … ..10 … ..10 in all judges "black is beautiful,quot;.

Another fan praised Kenya's gaze and said, "You look amazing Kenya! I'm supporting you !! Hold it down and continue to be the elegant, kind and intelligent individual that God has blessed you. I love you Queen 👸🏽 ♥ ️ @ thekenyamoore. "

Someone else posted: ves you look like a black Barbie! Damn you actually look like a black queen 👑! ’

As mentioned earlier, not long ago, Kenyan hair care products were appreciated by most of the people who tried them.

She recently told her fans on social media that she couldn't be prouder of the campaign for this line of hair care products.

‘RHOA many scenes were cut configuring my new advertising campaign. #KenyaMooreHairCare is officially over 2200 @sallybeauty I am so proud of this campaign! #Mooretocome, "Kenya captioned her post.

People praised Kenya's product line and said they are definitely working.



