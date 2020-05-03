Kate Middleton's Latest Video Chat Will Boost Your Mood

Laughter is still The best medicine.

With heartwarming and inspiring video chats becoming the norm in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic, it's easy to see why Kate Middleton you are participating in them.

Ahead of UK Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, the Duchess of Cambridge used her massive platform to spread a positive message. She recently spoke to "midwives, health visitors, parents, and leading industry experts."

Luckily for us, her video calls were shared on Twitter. And it's the kind of mood enhancement that we could all use right now.

"Hi, I'm so glad," Kate says to a proud mom who gave birth the night before with a happy chuckle. "It's definitely the first time, I think. It's so sweet. Aww congratulations."

In another conversation, the 38-year-old royal has a sweet moment with a healthcare worker.

"I'm smiling, can you say it?" The health worker asks Kate enthusiastically, to which she replies (with a big smile): "With your eyes, I can!"