Kashmir Battle of Arms kills at least 7

NEW DELHI – A shooting between the Indian army and militants in Kashmir killed at least seven people, Indian officials said Sunday, and the violence threatened to escalate tensions in the disputed region.
The army said soldiers were chasing militants fighting against Indian rule in the remote city of Handwara, in northern Kashmir, near the border with Pakistan, when the militants took civilians hostage Saturday afternoon. The claim could not be independently verified.
As the fighting worsened, the army said, five members of India's security personnel, including a colonel, a commander and a Kashmir police officer, were killed. India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh he said Sunday on Twitter that the loss was deeply disturbing.
"We will never forget his courage and sacrifice," he said.
Kashmir, caught up in a territorial dispute between Hindu-majority India, which controls much of the territory, and Muslim-majority Pakistan, has suffered brutal conflict for decades. A violent secession movement that began in the late 1980s saw many guerrillas cross the border from Pakistan to India. In turn, India increased its military presence in the region to try to quell the uprising.
In recent weeks, Tensions have increased between India and Pakistan along the rugged, mountainous line of control, which divides the Kashmir region into two parts. Videos shot late last month in northern Kashmir showed soldiers firing artillery shells through watchtowers and bunkers dotting the foothills populated by the villages.
On Saturday, a spokesman for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said India was seeking to divert attention from his human rights violations in Kashmir by making false accusations of "attempted infiltration,quot;. The ministry has not denied that Indian soldiers were killed over the weekend.
"Pakistan's policy and approach is clear as it does not allow the use of its land for any activity against anyone," said a ministry statement.
Life had begun to recover shortly before India imposed a national blockade in March to combat the coronavirus, plunging Kashmir into further turmoil. Police officers blocked the roads with coils of gleaming concertina wire. Stores closed once more and thousands of cashmere lost their jobs.
But despite the closure, the shootings and skirmishes in Kashmir have not stopped. At least 50 militants and 20 soldiers have been killed this year, according to data compiled by the South Asia Terrorism Portal, a research project that tracks the conflict.
The shooting dragged on Saturday night in Handwara, where the Indian army and police officers were found trapped between houses when they were attacked by militants, witnesses said.
A merchant, Mushtaq Ahmad Wagee, 61, who lives near the scene of the shooting, said his family was unable to sleep as the shooting continued between the militants and hidden forces and huge columns of smoke filled the sky.
"In the end, someone dies every day in Kashmir," he said. "This bloodshed should stop now."
%MINIFYHTMLfa0fda986bea27ff3b34ae3291ad548c14%