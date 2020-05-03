Kandi Burruss misses her Glam family: see her virtual RHOA reunion look that she did herself

Kandi Burruss looks incredibly pretty for the RHOA Virtual Meeting, even though she doesn't have her glamorous looks to help her. His appearance was definitely perfect, as you will see in the photo below.

‘I had to do my own glamor for the #RHOA meeting since we are in quarantine. I miss my glam family … 😩 Combing and putting on makeup was very difficult. I tried! I used @kandikoatedcosmetics in the beat! I love my @albinadylaofficial setting. Be sure to check out the May 10 meeting at @bravotv! "Kandi captioned her post.

Someone believes that "#kandi You look better when you do it yourself, chile!" And another fan praised Kandi, saying, "@kandi, you still look better at the meeting!"

Another commenter said: ‘For some reason, this all feels so false! No one keeps it real on this show and used to be a true super fan! "

One person replied with: ‘I agree that I am also not a big fan like I used to be. His spirit is unpleasant. It's probably all that Mama Joyce drama was really pulling things out of, but I'm not feeling it this season. "

A follower praised Kandi's gaze and said, ‘You did a great job with your makeup still, you still killed! I am supporting you all the way. I love you @kandi 👸🏽 ♥ ️ Oh yeah and for your information please follow my advice and keep Porsha close at hand. Look at her and Kenya. This entire season she's been acting like she's finished the drama with @thekenyamoore and it seems like every time someone went against Kenya this season she was so eager to be on the opposite extreme and go against her. It's sad, I know reality TV is mostly drama, but that doesn't mean it should be fake and not authentic. "

Another commenter made sure to praise Kandi as well, but not without casting some shade for other RHOA ladies: "You did a great job as opposed to some that looked like coffins."

Do you like the look of Kandi for RHOA season 12 virtual reunion?



