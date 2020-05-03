Justin Trudeau: NHL players returning to Canada must quarantine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned NHL players to follow strict guidelines before the season can resume.

At a press conference Sunday, Trudeau told reporters that foreign players returning to Canada will face quarantine periods when they arrive. Canada's border with the United States has been closed to all non-essential travel since mid-March.

"I think it is a question that we will have to analyze," he said. "Certainly, at a strict minimum, anyone arriving from another country will have to follow all quarantine rules in an extremely strict manner, but we are not there yet in our discussions with the NHL."

"We recognize that it is a possibility, but it depends on an enormous amount of things, and I do not want to speculate on this until there is more discussion."

The NHL allowed its players to return home, including to overseas countries, when it stopped the season on March 12.

MORE: Swedish players raise concerns when skating during a pandemic

Various possibilities have been discussed regarding plans to end the 2019-20 season. The league is currently listening to offers from potential "core cities,quot; in each division that could host games to help end the regular season. Two Canadian cities, Toronto and Edmonton, are among the favorite rumors.

Regardless of how it's done, the NHL has been adamant about ending the current season. In a joint statement with the NHLPA on Wednesday, the league said the current schedule was for players to return to the team's facility for small training sessions in mid-to-late May.

However, they indicated that no specific dates have been established and that they will continue to monitor the situation.