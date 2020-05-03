Julia Louis-Dreyfus partners with Co-Star & # 39; Seinfeld & # 39; for Charity Livestream

WENN

The actress of & # 39; Veep & # 39; reunites with his former & # 39; Seinfeld & # 39; co-star Jason Alexander to raise funds for the coronavirus relief efforts amid the ongoing health crisis.

Up News Info –

Julia Louis-Dreyfus reunited with friend and "Seinfeld"co-star Jason Alexander for a live fundraiser on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

During his appearance in "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"Friday, the"Veep"The star joked that she would practically meet Jason, who played George Costanza, on Instagram Live to raise funds for those affected by the coronavirus crisis.

"I can't take it, I'm so happy to see you!" the actress told her former co-star on Saturday night.

"Jason suggested we both watch 'The Chinese Restaurant' in season 2," he said. "And we saw & # 39; The Contest & # 39; of season 4".

"It was really like doing an untested play. You had a couple of moments that made me laugh out loud," he told Julia about the episode of "The Chinese Restaurant," which Jason said was one of the most memorable to film.

"Seinfeld" ran for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.

The two raised money for Direct Relief, which aims to help people whose lives are threatened by disaster, disease, or poverty.

Julia has been having remote conversations with former co-stars every week on Instagram to help raise money for the organization.

Fans can tune into their chats through their Instagram page here.