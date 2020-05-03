JoJo Siwa replied to people who said she was "changing,quot; her appearance to look mature on TikTok

JoJo Siwa wants to make things clear.
YouTuber and 16-year-old dancer recently defended themselves after being accused of "changing,quot; her appearance on TikTok to look more mature.
In a TikTok, JoJo explained why she's been showing more of her natural side lately, meaning she doesn't wear her hair bows and shiny outfit in the app:
"Recently, I've shown myself looking different. Not the classic rainbow, sparkles, and side ponytail with a JoJo bow," he wrote.
"I have been hated for years for dressing 'young' and acting 'childishly'," she continued.
"People think this is me & # 39; changing & # 39; …", he wrote, shrugging.
"HAHAHA NO!" she clarified. "I love who I am! It's just me at night or in the morning!"
The video, which she called a "PSA," came just days after JoJo addressed criticism that she needs "to act at her age."
"I'm not trying to be great like you," he lip-synched in a TikTok video alongside Doja Cat's song "Boss Bitch,quot;:
JoJo concluded his last TikTok post: "If you yell at me, I'm going to cry, but if you hate me, I'll laugh." So there it is. Let JoJo live, you guys.
