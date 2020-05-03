John Legend and Chrissy Teigen embrace the Parisian vibe for a friend's virtual birthday party

WENN

Unable to fly to the French capital due to blockade of the coronavirus, the hit killer & # 39; All of Me & # 39; and his model wife are dressed in berets, striped tops, and a maid's outfit.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen They refused to allow the coronavirus blockade to deprive them of a small French connection over the weekend while celebrating a friend's remote birthday party online.

The couple was supposed to be in Paris for the celebration, but when the party's plans were canceled, they decided to take the French capital home, dress in berets, striped tops, and a maid outfit to pretend they were in town. of romance. and croissants

"Heading to Paris for my friend's birthday," Chrissy explained in a video she posted on her Instagram story, in which she wore a sexy maid outfit.

John and Chrissy then participated in a Zoom call with the birthday girl, Melissa, and other friends.

Zoom on John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with Melissa, the birthday girl.

"We are supposed to be in Paris celebrating his birthday, I am so sorry, I love you, happy birthday!" Teigen said in another video.