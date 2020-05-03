Joe Biden's Message for US Soccer USA: There will be no funds for the Men's World Cup in '26 without the same salary for the USWNT

A federal judge in California on Friday dismissed a significant portion of the discrimination lawsuit filed by members of the US women's national soccer team. USA Against its governing body, US Soccer. A day later, former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumed Democratic Party presidential candidate in 2020, launched his support for the USWNT on Twitter.

He told the team not to "give up on this fight. This is not over yet."

In the same tweet, Biden tagged the U.S. Soccer Twitter account and said, "Equal pay, now. Otherwise, when I'm president, you can go somewhere else to get World Cup funding."

The men's FIFA World Cup will arrive in North America in 2026, with locations in the US. USA, Canada and Mexico.

Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the USWNT members who filed the lawsuit, tweeted Friday that players will appeal US District Judge R. Gary Klausner ruling.

Klausner allowed a portion of the USWNT suit to go to trial next month; accusations against US Soccer of unfair treatment in travel, accommodation and medical care. However, the dismissed parties, who sought damages under the Equal Salary Act and Title VII, resounded louder and caused Biden's encouragement.

Biden is not the first politician to ask for equality. American Senator Joe Manchin, D-W. Virginia introduced a bill in the Senate last July linking federal funding for the 2026 Men's World Cup to equal pay for the women's team.

"Despite any other provision of the law, federal funds may not be allocated or made available to support the 2026 World Cup, including support to a host city, participating state or local agency (CONCACAF) or (FIFA ), until the date that the United States Soccer Federation agrees to provide equitable payment to members of the United States Women's National Team and the United States Men's National Team, "part read.

Manchin introduced the bill two days after the US USA She will win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Biden is running to defeat President Donald Trump in the November general election.

Before Friday's ruling was issued, USWNT Captain Megan Rapinoe joined Biden and his wife, Jill, on Instagram Live.

In the video, Rapinoe offered to be Biden's vice presidential running mate.

"If you need a vice president, I'm just saying I'm available for an interview," Rapinoe said. "We can talk about logistics and the details. Put it on your list. No pressure."