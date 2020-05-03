Jimmy Fallon's daughter crashed her father's video interview with Jon Hamm

Jimmy Fallon's daughter hilariously crashed her father's interview with Jon Hamm.

the Crazy men The actor played the role of Winnie, the 6-year-old daughter of Fallon, who appeared on the screen in the middle of their conversation as part of a blocking episode of Tonight's show.

"Special guest star!" Hamm yelled when Winnie entered the room to ask Fallon where her mother was.

Instead of leaving, he sat on his father's lap and began pointing to specific animals in a free-range pen coloring book that he owns.

Hamm, making fun of Winnie, continued to joke badly by identifying the animals, saying "that's a very pretty cow" when Winnie pointed to a photo of a pig.





"No, it's a pig," he replied bluntly when Fallon and Hamm laughed.

Chat show hosts have to deal with unpredictable events like this as they adapted to host their shows from home due to the global pandemic.

Jimmy Kimmel took advantage of the situation to his advantage and surprised his three-year-old son with a Tom Holland birthday surprise in the character of Peter Parker.

Hamm was promoting the new interactive episode of Netflix Unbreakable kimmy schmidt, which launched on May 12, and also discussed his work with St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Find a complete list of all the movies and TV shows hitting Netflix this month here.