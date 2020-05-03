J. The crew is likely to declare bankruptcy

Image: via Getty

J crew It was fighting before the pandemic wreaked havoc on retail around the world. It seems bankruptcy is now imminent.

According to the New York TimesJ. Crew will likely file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as soon as Monday. The company had been struggling for years, with consumers turning to less preppy, more sustainable, and / or cheaper retailers. Things started to improve in 2020, with the planned product pivots and an IPO for Madewell, a younger spin-off brand. That IPO agreement failed in late March, And while the company declined to comment, it appears that the coronavirus pandemic and accompanying economic downturn really messed things up.

For him Times:

J. Crew wore a $ 1.7 billion debt burden based on a leveraged buy in 2011 by two private equity firms, TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners, even before the coronavirus stopped clothing sales at the 182 stores, 140 Madewells, and 170 points of sale it operated in early March. And it had struggled to adapt to changing consumer tastes.

This is bad news for J. Crew and his fans, but it's also bad news for almost every clothing brand, especially those that still relying on physical sales. Not much bbefore the pandemic, Barneys closed all its stores and Forever 21 archived bankrupt LBefore the pandemic, retail was on the decline, shopping malls were dying, and department stores like Macy's They were beginning to close en masse.

The future of retail does not look promising, as the Times Points out:

"The companies that filed for bankruptcy, for the most part, were companies that were fighting before Covid; we have not seen true bankruptcies exclusive to Covid," said James Van Horn, a partner at the Barnes & Thornburg law firm and a specialist in Retail sale. bankruptcy. However, he added, "depending on how the current situation continues, that may change."

G / O Media may receive a commission

So potentially no more J. Crew for Michelle Obama or Meghan Markleand Fewer jobs left for J. Crew at present furloughed retail employees. It is bad news for everyone.