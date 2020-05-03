Italians find antibody promise remains elusive, for now

ROME – Cooled, crazed and desperate to get their lives back, many Europeans and Americans have seized on the antibodies and their promise of potential immunity to the coronavirus as the golden ticket to reopen societies and economies.
Not so long ago, politicians in Italy, which, as the epicenter of contagion from Europe, is more in the cycle of the pandemic than other Western nations, proposed to license those who had defeated the virus and developed the appropriate antibodies to return to the job.
Researchers and politicians in China, the United States, Germany, Britain and beyond have clung to antibodies as a possible solution to the virus and a way out of containment measures.
But that talk, always ahead of science, has been quieted more in recent weeks. Since the research refuses to cooperate, experts in Italy say the promise of antibodies may not be what people have imagined. For now.
"We don't know if everyone who has had the disease has developed an acceptable protective immunity," said Dr. Alessandro Venturi, president of the San Matteo hospital in the city of Pavia, Lombardy. The hospital validated the antibody screening test used to map the virus in Lombardy, the worst affected region in Italy.
Infected people develop different amounts of antibodies, and researchers are still studying the level that offers protection and for how long.
"We don't know how long they last," said Dr. Venturi. ‘‘ This is the central point. "
That is difficult news not only for Italy, which is loosening its closure on Monday, but for the rest of the world.
Italy's government will soon begin testing 150,000 people for antibodies for a "sample survey of the spread of infection," according to its website.
Many regions, including Lombardy and Veneto, are still doing such tests. But while last month the presidents of those regions promoted the idea of licensing members of an immune workforce, they have now downgraded the panacea tests to an investigative tool.
"Immunity licenses are just rubbish," said Mario Plebani, coordinator of antibody tests for the Veneto region.
Politicians and experts have tried to lower expectations. But that has not stopped citizens, desperate to know if they have had the virus and if they are protected from it, and the companies, eager to return to normalcy, to resort to antibody tests en masse.
Many companies in the region have been paying employees to get tested, so they can go back to work if they tested negative for the virus or positive for the antibodies.
Dr. Venturi said those tests were essentially "useless,quot; because they did not describe whether a person had the correct level of antibodies and because no one yet knew how long they lasted.
Some virologists said they were concerned that all the hype around the antibodies would lead to misbehavior among those who consider themselves invincible, leading to more infections.
"I am very concerned that the irresponsible use of serological tests would jeopardize phase two," said the beginning of Italy's reopening, Dr. Alberto Mantovani, a leading Italian immunologist, told Sky TG24 television channel the week pass.
But Dr. Venturi said that antibodies with the ability to neutralize the virus still had important functions, including the development of plasma that could help patients, and still had the potential for advancements that could eventually help Italy to reopen more fully. .
Your Humanitas research hospital near Milan He treated the first known coronavirus patient in Italy and has a deep experience with the virus. Two to three percent of people in the region have been examined showing that hyssop tests are actively infected but whose blood also contains antibodies, known as immunoglobulin G or IgG antibodies, that should neutralize the virus. In other words, these people are no longer contagious.
In those cases, Dr. Venturi said, the virus did not replicate and caused a broader infection.
"It means it is not contagious," he said, adding that the hospital study is expanding as its researchers look for 200 of these cases across Lombardy, where they estimate 10 percent of the roughly 10 million residents have contracted the virus.
Locating those cases has not been easy considering the rarity of finding someone who has both the desired antibodies and the virus at the same time.
The results will take weeks more, but if confirmed, he said, they would show that people who test positive for an adequate level of neutralizing IgG antibodies do not pose a contagion hazard.
In theory, even those lucky few would not have to wait two consecutive negative swab tests, which sometimes take months, before leaving quarantine and returning to work. "It would be like a negative test result," he said.
In the meantime, however, Dr. Venturi said it was impossible to consider a workforce made up only of people who displayed neutralizing antibodies.
Instead, he said, Italy's reopening phase must depend on uninfected people, who considered 90 percent of the population, and on social distancing and other protective measures.
Speaking of immunity licenses, he said, the politicians "have gone ahead."
Last week, the office of Lombardy President Attilio Fontana, who had predicted that immunity licenses would be in effect by April 21, said everyone should still follow the recommended shutdown measures.
"There is no immunity license," said Giulio Gallera, the region's top health official.
Still, while some mayors continue to promote antibody testing as a possible way to get out of the lockdown, people have waited for hours in gyms to draw blood.
Paolo Passaggio, 45, an electrical appliance exporter, took the opportunity when the mayor of his small Lombardy town, Robbio, recently offered antibody screening tests.
"I did it to free myself of this doubt," said Mr. Passaggio, who last month showed symptoms of Covid-19, including low fever. Unable to test for the virus, since swabs are generally reserved for hospitalized patients, he took precautions to avoid contaminating others, including staying isolated for weeks.
Last Tuesday he got the results: high levels of immunoglobulin G, or IgG antibodies. Mr. Passaggio said doctors understood it on television that it meant a certain degree of immunity, confidence that he was not a danger to others and that he could possibly "go to work before anyone else."
Health experts say that is far from clear. But in any case, Mr. Passaggio said he did not plan to dramatically alter his behavior. While pretending to see her elderly parents for the first time in months, she hoped to stay in the yard and wear a mask.
Some of Italy's mayors, furious that tests to detect the virus are not widespread, argue that antibody detection is psychologically, scientifically, and practically important. They have clung to the hope that immunity licenses will be available to those with the right antibodies.
"We were the pioneers," said Roberto Francese, the mayor of Robbio, who began testing in April. "Now everyone is doing it."
Francese said that a month ago, 50 people in the city were showing clear symptoms of the virus, but that health authorities were unable to assess them. They got sick, and then their family members got sick, and the cases kept growing.
The desperate people tracked serological tests offered by a Chinese factory that the mayor said had a 96 percent accuracy rate, and that had been approved by Italy's national research center.
Robbio has already examined about half of its residents and found and isolated many positive cases, about half of which had symptoms, he said. He also said tests had shown that 12 percent had IgG antibodies.
He said he considered those people "immune and would therefore be eligible,quot; for an eventual immunity license, despite doubts from health experts.
Mayor Luca Dure 'of Cisliano, also in Lombardy, said tests showing the presence of protective antibodies "would determine a kind of immunity license,quot; at some point in the reopening phase beginning Monday.
"We don't know how long, but surely for a few months, they can stay in the blood for a year or two," he said, calling it "surely a positive thing."
Even someone with IgG antibodies must act responsibly, Mr. Dure said.
"It is not that a person can go to the theater or dance at the disco," he said, but people could feel a certain security.
"We can't wait any longer," he said.
Emma Bubola contributed reporting from Milan.