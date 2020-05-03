"It was a mistake to close gyms," says local gym owner who defies county and county home stay orders – Up News Info Los Angeles

Home Local News "It was a mistake to close gyms," says local gym owner who...

"It was a mistake to close gyms," says local gym owner who defies county and county home stay orders

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) – A local gym is defying orders to stay home as its owner has reopened its doors after claiming that business is essential.

The HD gym at 14689 Valley Center Drive in Victorville reopened on Friday.

"I got here at 4 and I am concerned that the county will close this tomorrow," said Joe Kinnally, a patron. "They said three days, so I'm going to arrive early tomorrow and start one more training."

Kinnally said indoor gym goers were socially estranged from all other cardiovascular machines turned off to allow space.

"I went home and checked my inbox and found hundreds of messages from vets with post traumatic stress disorder, single mothers, and young men and women trying to join the military, team members, and people who actually LIVE to go to the Gym,quot;. Lewis, the gym's owner, shared on social media. "This woke me up, so I looked at rates of suicide, depression, and domestic violence and found that they have increased since closing."

He went on to say:

"Gyms are essential and flow less than Costco, Walmart, Target, etc. There is no reason gyms cannot operate under the same protocol. It was a mistake to close gyms and a bigger mistake to keep them closed."

It was not clear if the county would allow the gym to remain open.

