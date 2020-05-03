Is Stephanie Meyer about to post a Twilight count?

Screenshot: Twilight Screenshot: Twilight

It seems like everyone's favorite fanfictioninspiring novel, Twilight, will come back soon, or rather, again. Stephanie Meyer, the author of the trilogy, recently posted a countdown watch on its official website, and fans quickly speculated what this could mean in the world. More pale-faced kids sucking face in the woods and talking exclusively on pregnant breaks? More weird CGI adult baby faces in the inevitable film adaptation of what's to come? Who knows!

Honestly, I'm always terrified and in love with the fast work super fans can do online because it wasn't long after Meyer posted the watch that someone unearthed the page source code and found stepheniemeyermidnightsun.com embedded in it, leaving many to assume that the big announcement would be that Meyer will finally launch Midnight Sun. That part of the code has since been removed.

For those who don't know, Midnight Sun is Twilight as said from Edward's perspective, rather than from Bella's. It seemed like he was planning to release the count over a decade ago, but after the first twelve chapters were leaked in 2008, he put the project on permanent pause.

"If I tried to write Midnight Sun now, in my current state of mind, "Meyer wrote after the leak," James would probably win and all the Cullens would die, which would not fit too well with the original story. In any case, I feel too sad about what happened to continue working on Midnight Sun, and so it is on hold indefinitely. "He then went on to publish leaked chapters in it website.

Do not enter Twilight until a little later than everyone else because he was busy with his head in high school, buying the kind of weird pseudo-intellectual rivalry that was created between Harry Potter fans and Twilight fans, where Harry Potter it was considered respectable literature and Twilight it was empty, saccharin trash.

After I finally regained consciousness, I didn't put Twilight From the time I picked it up to the time I finished reading, it took exactly a nine-hour car ride from the bottom to the top of Florida. Personally yes Midnight Sun is the great news from Meyer, I am absolutely here for it. If I'm being completely honest, there's nothing I need more right now than reading a heartbreaking teenage love story told from the perspective of a hundredone year old young vampire. As of now, there are only fourteen hours left on the countdown, see you on the other side!