Is Lady Gaga getting married? That's the subject of a new article in the next May 11, 2020 issue of In Touch magazine. It is clear that Lady Gaga is madly in love with her new boyfriend Michael Polansky and now people wonder if the two of them are ready to walk down the hall. Lady Gaga has been engaged twice, first to Taylor Kinney and then to Christian Carino. Both engagements were canceled and Lady Gaga continued to try to prove their love again. Now it seems that Michael and Lady Gaga may have the real thing, and according to the report, she will do everything in her power to keep Michael by her side.

Lady Gaga is 34 years old and Michael Polansky is 37 years old. Their ages are much closer than their relationship with Christian, 52. Not much is known about what Michael and Lady Gaga have in common, but she has made it clear that she loves him.

At this point, neither Lady Gaga nor Michael Polansky have come forward to say that they are engaged or have wedding plans and Lady Gaga has not been seen wearing a ring. Still, the post went into detail about the wedding plans the couple have reportedly made.

The source stated the following.

"It will be a $ 1 million wedding. She is ecstatic. It will take place in California or her hometown, New York City. She and Michael can't wait to make it official. Gaga likes to do things about the shot, but don't expect to be carried down the aisle in a capsule. The wedding will be extravagant but in good taste. No tricks. It's going to be fabulous. She knows she wants to spend the rest of her life with this guy. "

You can see a photo of Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky that she shared with her 41.4 million Instagram followers below.

Although Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky seem to be in love and are having a great time together, they haven't been together that long. When Lady Gaga was filming A star has been born With Bradley Cooper, many people thought that the two had fallen in love. Both separated from their partners and many suspected that they would continue with their relationship, but it never happened. Lady Gaga dated audio engineer Dan Horton and it was believed that the two would be a couple.

Lady was first seen with Michael Polansky on New Year's Eve, which made their relationship last for approximately five months. You can see another photo of Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky huddled between them below.

What do you think about the report? Do you think Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are getting married?

