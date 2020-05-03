Is Jarrett Stidham ready to be the Patriots' starting quarterback? Your former coach believes yes

A dozen quarterbacks were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, and none were chosen by the Patriots.

The first wave of free agency came and went with the quarterbacks finding their new homes. The second wave also seems dry, with Andy Dalton now in Dallas and Jameis Winston in New Orleans.

So Bill Belichick has something up his sleeve or Jarrett Stidham will be the quarterback who will lead the Patriots in the post-Tom Brady era.

MORE: Why didn't the Patriots write a QB? Bill Belichick keeps everyone guessing again with the NFL Draft strategy

Stidham has four pass attempts in an NFL career that started as the 133rd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Two of those attempts were caught by the Patriots. A third was caught by Jets safety Jamal Adams and returned for a touchdown. His resume doesn't stand out, but Belichick must like what he's seen.

Gus Malzahn, Stidham's coach at Auburn, offered an insight into why the Patriots seem to feel comfortable handing over the initial job to the sophomore.

"It definitely helped him learn the best and see what that looks like, but he's also the kind of young man, this is what he's been waiting for," Malzahn told ESPN.com. "I will tell you that the moment will not be too big for him. He will rise to the challenge, that is what I hope."

Stidham played his last two seasons at Auburn after being transferred from Baylor in the wake of the show's sexual abuse scandal.

"Even when he came (to Auburn), before playing his first game, you could tell he was a mature young man," Malzahn told ESPN. "Like a gym rat, always in the complex trying to learn, study movies. When he was drafted by the Patriots, I thought it was a perfect place for him in terms of the system: spreading the field. He's so good with protections, changing the protections, and as for the scheme, everything that goes with it, and just the flexibility that the scheme gives you. I think that really applies to your strength. "

I've heard it from MANY people close to the Patriots. They really believe in Jarrett Stidham. Whether we like it or not, Stidham is not a cheap placeholder … he is the future. – Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) May 2, 2020

In 2017, Stidham led Auburn to the SEC Championship game, to a birth victory in the College Football Playoff. He was considered a possible first-round pick before 2018, but dropped out of the draft during the season after Auburn's top two receivers broke their ACLs in the spring.

Stidham was the second double-threat quarterback after Kyler Murray in the ESPN draft ranking in 2015. According to Peter Schrager of the NFL Network, Stidham retired from Texas Tech in 2014 after the Red Raiders' performance at Patrick Mahomes in a matchup against Baylor in which Mahomes, who was a true freshman, threw for 598 yards in the AT,amp;T Stadium matchup.

Stidham's talent has shone in the past. The most telling indicator of his ability could be the Patriots' movements. it did not do this off season. Jordan Love fell in the draft to New England in selection 23, but they were negotiated. The Patriots don't have much cap space, but they certainly could have paid the $ 1 million price for Winston.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported that an agent he spoke with attempted to establish calls with New England to discuss his free agency or draft quarterback prospects. "Those calls, according to the agent, came and went without a response from the Patriots," Miller wrote.

Stidham is not a sprinter, but he offers the mobility the Patriots haven't had as a quarterback with Tom Brady. Stidham might not work, but all signs point to him being the type.

A Day 3 Election Launched into Action as a Quarterback? For the patriots? In just your second year? Success seems like a remote possibility, but you never know.