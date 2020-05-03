Is & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; on Netflix or ESPN Plus? How to stream the Michael Jordan documentary

The ESPN documentary "The Last Dance,quot; focuses on Michael Jordan's last season in Chicago, the Chicago Bulls from 1997–98.

While ESPN gets most of the credit for putting together this 10-part documentary series, it's actually a joint production with Netflix. But American customers may wonder why the series doesn't appear when they're searching the Netflix library.

Also, since ESPN gets production credit, you probably think the company would put it on its own streaming platform, ESPN Plus. Once again, however, ESPN Plus customers won't find "The Last Dance,quot; either. So what does it matter? We will explain all that below.

THE LAST DANCE: TV schedule | The best moments of the documentary.

The last Dance https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e2/e2/the-last-dance-michael-jordan-documentary_1orjfaw6ibacdz5nweawve3jq.png?t=-792189759,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Is & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; on Netflix?

Yes and no. Outside of the United States, the documentary is currently available for streaming the next day on Netflix. "The Last Dance,quot; is coming to Netflix in the United States on July 19, 2020.

The entire series of 10 parts will be available on that date to see the binge at your whim. For reference, the series will air its last two episodes on television on May 17, so there is a two-month waiting period for Netflix viewers.

Is & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; on ESPN Plus?

Not currently. ESPN Plus subscribers won't be able to stream "The Last Dance,quot; until July 2021, a year after it appears on Netflix in the US market. This is because "The Last Dance,quot; distribution arrangements were made before ESPN Plus was released in April 2018, according to Front Office Sports.

How to stream episodes of & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

If you have access to a cable provider, you can stream "The Last Dance,quot; episodes on ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You can watch these episodes as they air, or later in case you missed them live. Outside of that, you'll need to be patient for the series to hit Netflix or ESPN Plus.

TV Schedule & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

Two new episodes of "The Last Dance,quot; will air on ESPN (uncensored) and ESPN2 (language edited) every Sunday through May 17. The previous two parts of the documentary series can be seen before the premiere of the new episodes.

Netflix will similarly launch episodes for international viewers with two new parts coming to the streaming service after live performances in the US. USA

ESPN and ESPN2 (United States)

Date Part Hour April 19th Episode 1 9 p.m. ET April 19th Episode 2 10 p.m. ET April 26 Episode 3 9 p.m. ET April 26 Episode 4 10 p.m. ET May 3 Episode 5 9 p.m. ET May 3 Episode 6 10 p.m. ET May 10 Episode 7 9 p.m. ET May 10 Episode 8 10 p.m. ET may 17th Episode 9 9 p.m. ET may 17th Episode 10 10 p.m. ET

Netflix (international)