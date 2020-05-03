Inside the & # 39; Dream Team & # 39;: a complete list and history of the 1992 US Olympic men's basketball team. USA

The 1992 men's basketball team in the United States is one of the best basketball rosters ever put together.

That's why the legacy of the "Dream Team," which has come to light again with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in the ESPN documentary "The Last Dance," still continues almost 30 years later.

The team not only won the gold medal. It made an impact both in the United States and globally that the game of basketball benefits from today, and contributed some crazy numbers while doing so.

Here is everything you need to know about the 1992 men's basketball team in the United States:

Why was the & # 39; Dream Team & # 39; formed?

Basketball became a sport at the Summer Olympics in 1936, and the United States won gold in seven consecutive Olympics before the Soviet Union defeated the United States in a controversial 51-50 final in 1972.

Communist countries used professional players, while the United States played amateur players, and Yugoslavia won gold in 1980 and the Soviet Union in 1988. After the United States took bronze in 1988, and in response, US basketball. USA He worked with NBA Commissioner David Stern to allow professional players to play.

That came at the perfect time, because the NBA was full of legendary players at the time.

Why was it called & # 39; Dream Team & # 39 ;?

On February 18, 1991, the Sports Illustrated cover featured five team members in Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Karl Malone, Charles Barkley, and Patrick Ewing with the words "Dream Team,quot; on the front. It is one of the most iconic covers in the history of the magazine and created enthusiasm for the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

Living the dream. This Sports Illustrated cover was signed by six members of the Dream Team (and let's not forget the Admiral): Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson, Patrick Ewing, David Robinson, Michael Jordan and Karl Malone. pic.twitter.com/aSqDsoIv4C – PSAcard (@PSAcard) March 5, 2019

List & # 39; Dream Team & # 39 ;, 1992 Olympics

The cover art preceded the screening program on September 21, 1991, when the first 10 members of the "Dream Team,quot; were announced.

Here is the complete list of the 1992 "Dream Team,quot; (in alphabetical order):

Charles Barkley, PF, Phoenix Suns

The 11-time All-Star won NBA MVP honors in 1993 with the Phoenix Suns.

Larry Bird, SF, Boston Celtics

The three-time NBA champion and three-time MVP was 35 years old.

Patrick Ewing, C, New York Knicks

The 7-foot center was an All-Star 11 times with the New York Knicks.

Johnson, a five-time NBA champion and a three-time MVP, played on the team despite abruptly retiring in 1991 after contracting HIV.

Michael Jordan, SG, Chicago Bulls

Jordan was a six-time NBA champion, five-time MVP, and a gold medal team member in 1984.

Malone was a 14-time All-Star and two-time MVP who ranks in NBA history in scoring points.

Chris Mullin, SF, Golden State

Mullin was a five-time All-Star and won among the best shooters of the 1990s.

Pippen was a six-time NBA champion and a seven-time All-Star as Jordan's driver in Chicago.

"The Admiral,quot; was the 1995 NBA MVP and two-time NBA champion with the Spurs.

John Stockton, PG, Utah

The 10-time All-Star is the NBA's absolute leader in assists.

The "Dream Team,quot; then added two more players to complete the roster, including an NCAA player:

Clyde Drexler, SG, Portland

Drexler was a 10-time All-Star who then won an NBA championship with Houston in 1995.

Christian Laettner, PF, Duque

The team's lone college player led Duke to consecutive national championships in 1991-92.

Who was left out of the & # 39; Dream Team & # 39 ;?

The "Last Dance,quot; has rekindled controversy with Detroit's Isiah Thomas, who was left out of the team. Thomas was a 12-time All-Star and a two-time NBA champion, but a fight with Jordan and Pippen stemming from their Eastern Conference rivalry was seen as the root of the Detroit star who was left out of the team.

LSU's Shaquille O'Neal, who was voted No. 1 in the 1992 NBA Draft, was left in favor of Laettner. O'Neal played in Dream Team II in 1996 and still claims that team would beat the original Dream Team.

Who trained the Dream Team?

Detroit coach Chuck Daly was the head coach of the "Dream Team," which made Thomas' drama that much more intriguing. Lenny Wilkens, who ranks second in NBA history with 1,332 wins, was the assistant coach of the NBA ranks.

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski and Seton Hall coach P.J. Carlesimo, were also part of the staff.

Statistics of the & # 39; Dream Team & # 39;: Olympic domain of 1992, according to the numbers

On June 28, 1992, the US Team. USA He opened with a 136-57 hit against Cuba in the Tournament of the Americas. That showed the Dream Team in full force.

They finished the Tournament of the Americas with a 6-0 record and won those games by an average of 51.5 points per game.

Tournament of the Americas

WINNER PUNCTUATION LOSER PUNCTUATION MARGIN United States 136 Cuba 57 79 United States 105 Canada 61 44 United States 112 Panama 52 60 60 United States 128 Argentina 87 41 United States 119 Puerto Rico 81 38 United States 127 Venezuela 80 47

That large-scale domination continued at the Barcelona Olympics. The Dream Team ended 8-0 and defeated Croatia 117-85 in the gold medal game.

Team USA won those eight games by an average of 43.8 points per game.

Results of the 1992 Olympic Games "Dream Team,quot;

WINNER PUNCTUATION LOSER PUNCTUATION MARGIN United States 116 Angola 48 68 United States 103 Croatia 70 33 United States 111 Germany 68 43 United States 127 Brazil 83 44 United States 122 Spain 81 41 United States 115 Puerto Rico 77 38 United States 127 Lithuania 76 51 United States 117 Croatia 85 32

Who led the & # 39; Dream Team & # 39; in annotations?

Charles Barkley led the Dream Team with 16.3 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game. He is best remembered for his response to a question asked about Angola before the first game at the Olympics.

"I don't know anything about Angola," said Barkley. "But Angola is in trouble."

Legacy and impact of the & # 39; Dream Team & # 39; in basketball

The Dream Team, especially the impact of Jordan's popularity, helped contribute to the globalization of basketball in the NBA.

Foreign players have become a big part of the game. Yao Ming and Andrea Bargnani have been the No. 1 picks, and Dirk Nowitzki and Giannis Antetokounmpo have won the NBA MVP award ever since.

The US team USA He has also dominated Olympic basketball with professional players. They have won five gold medals from the Dream Team; The only loss came in 2004 when he finished with bronze.

The Dream Team was elected to the FIBA ​​Hall of Fame.